Razumkov calls on anti-corruption agencies to check data on possible bribes to MPs 'for vote on some resignations'

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov called on anti-corruption agencies to check the information disseminated in the media about possible bribes that are allegedly offered to MPs "for a vote on some resignations."

"Today we see a lot of rumors, a lot of information in the media, there is some talk that someone is offering someone UAH 50,000, 70,000 or 100,000 for a vote on some resignations. I do not quite understand in which offices this happens, who is conducting such negotiations, but it definitely affects the activities and the image of the Verkhovna Rada [...]. I am almost sure this is untrue, but I would like to appeal to the anti-corruption agencies so that they still take this information, processed and, I hope, denied the data that we see today, which I will address, including officially. But I ask you to take this into account as a deputy's appeal," Razumkov said at a meeting of the conciliation council on Monday.

Meanwhile, addressing the parliamentarians, he urged them to stop "disperse stories and hang labels about who works for which oligarchs, because it may turn out that someone will act on himself," and this situation certainly does not add anything positive neither the Verkhovna Rada, nor society, nor the state.