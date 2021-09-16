SBU detects illegal migrants from Belarus in Kyiv hostel

As part of the Migrant operation, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) identified illegal migrants from Belarus who lived in one of the hostels in Kyiv.

The SBU, from September 1 to September 31, together with the National Police, is carrying out the Migrant operation, which provides for a number of measures to identify persons who have illegally found themselves on the territory of Ukraine, the press service of the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

"On September 16, as part of this operation, one of Kyiv hostels was checked, where 12 citizens of the Republic of Belarus were identified. At the same time, law enforcement officers established that two of these citizens had illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine. These persons were invited to the administrative building of the SBU to be interviewed," the SBU said.

The SBU press service added that after the relevant checks, the citizens of Belarus were transferred to the State Migration Service of Ukraine.