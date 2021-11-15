Refugees climb over barbed wire near checkpoint on Belarusian-Polish border

A group of migrants has climbed over barbed wire installed by border guards near a checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border and closely approached the Polish territory.

"There was a stampede near the Bruzgi checkpoint, and refugees broke some of the Belarusian fence," the state-run media outlet SB - Belarus Segodnya said on Telegram.

The refugees are collecting firewood to build campfires near the Bruzgi checkpoint, it said.

The Belarusian State Border Committee said on Monday morning that the refugees stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border, hoping for a positive outcome, gathered their warm clothes, tents and sleeping bags, self-organized into a large column and headed towards the Bruzgi checkpoint at noon.