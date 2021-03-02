PM instructs regions to create working groups to combat illegal petrol market – State Environmental Inspectorate

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed to create working groups at the level of each region to combat the illegal market of petroleum products, as well as to inspect filling stations, Head of the State Environmental Inspectorate Andriy Maliovany has said.

"This morning, an online meeting was held under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Ukraine specifically on the issue of petroleum products turnover, in particular, illegal petrol turnover in Ukraine. All services, bodies of the National Police, the State Emergency Service were involved in it. On behalf of the Prime Minister, working groups will be created in each region, checks will be carried out," Maliovany said during an online press conference on Tuesday.

According to him, this year the department will have the opportunity to conduct not only documentary checks of the origin of petrol at filling stations, but also laboratory analyzes of the qualitative composition of petroleum products.

"Last year we worked exclusively with documents: we checked passports, technical regulations, studied the origin of petroleum products. This year, funding has been allocated for laboratory research. There is a procedure for purchasing such a service, since our laboratories do not have such technical capabilities," the head of the State Environmental Inspectorate said.

Maliovany said that commissions would be created in each region, which would include representatives of the State Emergency Service, the State Labor Service, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, as well as the State Environmental Inspectorate, the task of which would be to verify compliance with environmental legislation, including the quality of petroleum products from an environmental point of view.

"Last year, we conducted 848 inspections of filling stations, which resulted in 979 decisions, orders and sanctions. Sanctions were imposed for a total amount of over UAH 8 million," the head of the State Environmental Inspectorate said.