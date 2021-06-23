Facts

09:31 23.06.2021

Belarus not to protect Europe from illegal immigrants - Lukashenko

Belarus will not be protecting Europe from illegal immigration, drug trafficking and smuggling under pressure, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"They [Western countries] are whining: ah, Belarusians are not protecting them. Thousands of illegal immigrants are rushing into Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. They demand that we protect them from smuggling and drugs. They are calling even from across the Atlantic: help, as you have been doing before, prevent nuclear materials from getting into Europe. I just want to ask, are you crazy? You have waged hybrid war on us and now you demand that we protect you as we did before," Lukashenko said at the Brest Fortress ceremony dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The Belarus 1 television channel aired the ceremony on Tuesday.

"You are strangling us with information, methodically and collectively. You are ruining, trying to kill our economy and you are still expecting us to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on protecting your geopolitical interests as before. Only crazies can think so and count on our support. We are fighting the evil as good as we can. If you want us to fight as we did before, you should take relevant steps, instead of trying to smother us. That's an unpromising approach," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko said in late May, after the harsh international response to the forced landing of the Ryanair flight, that Western countries would now be controlling drug trafficking and illegal immigration on the border with Belarus by themselves.

"We have been putting a stop to drugs and migrants, but now you will have to catch them yourselves," he said.

The flow of illegal immigrants, mostly Iraqi citizens, from Belarus to Lithuania grew a lot after that.

A few days ago, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis accused Minsk of using refugees as "hybrid weapon."

Tags: #immigration #lukashenko #illegal
15:13 31.05.2021
Academic Council to strip Lukashenko of Honorary Doctor title of Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko University on June 7 – rector

18:48 28.05.2021
Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

15:30 24.04.2021
Lukashenko to order presidential powers' transfer to Belarusian Security Council in emergency situation

12:12 29.03.2021
Today there is no procedure for depriving Lukashenko of title of honorary doctor of Kyiv's Shevchenko National University - elected rector Buhrov

16:34 02.03.2021
PM instructs regions to create working groups to combat illegal petrol market – State Environmental Inspectorate

17:15 24.02.2021
Cabinet sets immigration quota for 2021

16:10 26.12.2020
Ukraine rejects Lukashenko's insinuations about 'weapons from Ukraine' - MFA

14:36 11.11.2020
Some 28% of Ukrainians would move to live in U.S. or EU countries if granted citizenship without conditions, only 5.8% to Russia – poll

11:00 24.09.2020
Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

11:54 23.09.2020
Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

Fourth stage of vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine - Health Ministry

British Defense Ministry denies Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy HMS Defender near Crimea

Ukraine needs qualitatively new interaction with NATO members in Black Sea - Kuleba

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac to supply another 5.325 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea suspends operation until July 15

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

Fourth stage of vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine - Health Ministry

British Defense Ministry denies Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy HMS Defender near Crimea

Ukraine needs qualitatively new interaction with NATO members in Black Sea - Kuleba

Ukraine and Israel presented each other models of the so-called vaccination passports

Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac to supply another 5.325 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine

Ukrainian, British and U.S. commandos conduct joint training session on military destroyer Defender

Ambassador Korniychuk discusses with Mayor Rishon LeZion prospects for deepening cooperation

Concept of 'political and legal decision' proposed to be introduced into legislation for return of Ukrainians held in Russia, Crimea and Donbas – bill

