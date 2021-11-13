Facts

12:46 13.11.2021

Belarus has returned some 2,000 migrants home - foreign minister

Belarus has done all it could to reduce the inflow of migrants and has returned about 2,000 foreigners home, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said.

"Just a month ago, we deprived 30 travel firms of the right to invite migrants from other countries. We stopped some 700 violators on the border. We returned home about 2,000 people who had come to Belarus from other countries and had no properly executed documents. And the sending of each person back also involves financial costs," the state news agency BelTA quoted Makei as saying.

Belarus has invited the European Union on numerous occasions to sit down at the negotiating table to discuss the problem of migration, Makei said.

"Since April, we have invited the EU many times to sit down at the negotiating table and start discussing migration issues. We haven't received a single reply to our proposals," he said.

"It's precisely the European Union that initiated the severance of a number of provisions of the readmission agreement, which had enabled us to interact on migration issues," Makei said.

"They stopped financing the projects related to the construction of shelters for migrants in Belarus and a number of projects on reinforcing the border infrastructure," he said.

Tags: #migrants #belarus
