TIC to hear Ukraine's defense intelligence agency ex-head Burba on Wagner PMC case with enhanced security measures

The Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Commission of Inquiry (TIC) plans to hear former head of the Ukraine's defense intelligence agency Vasyl Burba in the case of the Wagner PMC fighters on September 20 in a secure room with enhanced security measures, Head of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Commission of Inquiry Maryana Bezuhla has said.

"As for the TIC and the consideration of the Wagner PMC case: the continuation of the meeting at 09:00 on Monday, the hearing of Vasyl Burba in a secure room with enhanced security measures [...] The meeting will be held behind closed doors," Bezuhla said on her Facebook page.

According to her, on Monday the TIC also intends to hear additional witnesses in the case of the Wagner PMC, to process the materials and to discuss with law enforcement agencies "progress in the investigation and the prospects of criminal proceedings, taking into account the intermediate results of the TIC work."

The commission of inquiry plans to start preparing its report, agree on an interim conclusion and a plan for considering issues of the Ilovaisk tragedy and the interaction of officials, in particular, Viktor Medvedchuk, MP of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, with the Russians.

In addition, Bezuhla said that a briefing for journalists will take place on Monday, the time of which she will announce later.