Facts

13:17 26.11.2021

Zelensky: Burba unlawfully discloses classified info on Wagner PMC special operation

1 min read
Former head of Defense Intelligence Agency of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense Vasyl Burba discloses classified information about a special operation against Wagner PMC members, which violates the law, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Now, when all this [the special operation on Wagner members] is in the past, I can talk about it. Because Burba and others speak openly about what they have no right to disclose. I believe that this is a violation of the law - the disclosure of classified information," he said at the press marathon entitled "30 questions for the President of Ukraine" in Kyiv on Friday.

