Facts

16:52 27.11.2021

Burba wants to sue for charge of disclosing classified info

Burba wants to sue for charge of disclosing classified info

Former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vasyl Burba, wants to file a lawsuit against President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the charge of disclosing classified information.

"I have to go to court from tomorrow, and let the court put an end to this issue. This is not a question for me whether Burba sells documents, information, this is a question of trust in our partners," Burba said on the air of the Freedom of Speech with Savik Shuster program broadcast on the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press marathon on Friday that former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vasyl Burba discloses classified information about a special operation to detain mercenaries of the private military company (PMC) Wagner. Moreover, the head of state said that Burba intended to drag Ukraine into a scandal with Turkey in connection with a security threat in the event of a possible landing of an aircraft with Wagner PMC members in Ukraine.

