Facts

18:15 13.09.2021

IC investigating Wagner PMC seeking interview with Ukraine's defense intelligence agency ex-head Burba– MP Bezuhla

1 min read
IC investigating Wagner PMC seeking interview with Ukraine's defense intelligence agency ex-head Burba– MP Bezuhla

The Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Commission of Inquiry (TIC) wants to hear testimony from the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense Vasyl Burba regarding the investigation into the detention of terrorists from Wagner PMC (Private Military Company), Head of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Commission of Inquiry Maryana Bezuhla has said.

"We are planning, we have already made attempts to contact Mr. Burba to invite him to TIC hearing. We will do it again," Bezuhla told reporters at a briefing on Monday.

She said that the TIC has not yet heard back from Burba yet.

"The commission will be glad to hear him if he arrives a decision on this, since he is no longer an official. We will try to contact him againshe said.

Later, on her Facebook page, Bezuhla said that Burba got in touch after her statement.

In turn, Roman Kostenko, a member of the Holos faction, said that Burba should be heard at the TIC and "as the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency at that time, he tell the whole truth, how everything happened."

Tags: #burba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:04 19.08.2020
Misinformation, speculation in Wagner members' case intended to harm Ukraine's special services – Burba

Misinformation, speculation in Wagner members' case intended to harm Ukraine's special services – Burba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Traffic accident in Turkey injures 35 Ukrainians, Turkish driver killed on spot – MFA

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Russia starts to use Nord Stream as weapon against Ukraine – Yermak

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

Zelensky admits possibility of full-scale war with Russia, but this would be tragic mistake for Moscow

LATEST

Health Ministry proposes not to extend restrictions of 'yellow', 'red' zones to facilities where staff, visitors have COVID certificates

'White' hackers do not find vulnerabilities in Diia - Fedorov

Klitschko hopes there to be no need to introduce lockdown in Kyiv

McDonald's intends to open restaurants in Kropyvnytsky, Chernivtsi, Uzhgorod – Development director

Kyivstar turns on 4G at 900 MHz band in 14 cities in summer

Traffic accident in Turkey injures 35 Ukrainians, Turkish driver killed on spot – MFA

Ukraine should switch to Latin alphabet, English should become compulsory for learning from kindergarten – Danilov

Judge of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv Vitaliy Pysanets found dead in Kyiv region

Minsk not to talk to West until sanctions lifted - Lukashenko

President of Estonia: I want Ukraine to become EU member, but condition is Copenhagen criteria fulfillment

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD