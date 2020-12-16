Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

The Verkhovna Rada has created a temporary commission of inquiry (TIC) to investigate the reasons for loss-making of enterprises in the coal industry.

The corresponding draft resolution No. 2528 was supported by 181 MPs.

The Commission is authorized to inspect activities of Ukrainian coal industry enterprises, in particular, Lviv Coal Company, Lvivvuhillia State Enterprise, Volynvuhillia State Enterprise, JSC Nadia Mine, and Novovolynska Mine Pre-Start Directorate State Enterprise.

The TIC task is determined as the investigation of reasons for the unprofitability of enterprises of the coal-industrial complex, which led, in particular, to arrears in the payment of salaries to employees of the coal industry, a decrease in coal production, deterioration of coal quality, arrears for electricity at coal mining enterprises, as well as to untimely modernization of coal mining.

According to the proposals of parliamentary factions and groups, the TIC included Liudmyla Buimister, Andriy Zhupanin, Yuriy Kamelchuk, Serhiy Nahorniak, Ostap Shypailo (Servant of the People faction), Serhiy Dunaev (Opposition Platform - For Life), Andriy Kot (Dovira parliamentary faction).

Yuriy Kamelchuk was elected as a chairman of the TIC, and Serhiy Dunaev was elected his deputy.

At the same time, the factions Batkivschyna, European Solidarity, Holos and For Maibutne group did not issue proposals on the quantitative and personal composition of the temporary commission of inquiry.

The Commission will carry out its activities for six months, after which it undertakes to present a report on the work done at the plenary session.