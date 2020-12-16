Economy

18:45 16.12.2020

Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

2 min read
Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

The Verkhovna Rada has created a temporary commission of inquiry (TIC) to investigate the reasons for loss-making of enterprises in the coal industry.

The corresponding draft resolution No. 2528 was supported by 181 MPs.

The Commission is authorized to inspect activities of Ukrainian coal industry enterprises, in particular, Lviv Coal Company, Lvivvuhillia State Enterprise, Volynvuhillia State Enterprise, JSC Nadia Mine, and Novovolynska Mine Pre-Start Directorate State Enterprise.

The TIC task is determined as the investigation of reasons for the unprofitability of enterprises of the coal-industrial complex, which led, in particular, to arrears in the payment of salaries to employees of the coal industry, a decrease in coal production, deterioration of coal quality, arrears for electricity at coal mining enterprises, as well as to untimely modernization of coal mining.

According to the proposals of parliamentary factions and groups, the TIC included Liudmyla Buimister, Andriy Zhupanin, Yuriy Kamelchuk, Serhiy Nahorniak, Ostap Shypailo (Servant of the People faction), Serhiy Dunaev (Opposition Platform - For Life), Andriy Kot (Dovira parliamentary faction).

Yuriy Kamelchuk was elected as a chairman of the TIC, and Serhiy Dunaev was elected his deputy.

At the same time, the factions Batkivschyna, European Solidarity, Holos and For Maibutne group did not issue proposals on the quantitative and personal composition of the temporary commission of inquiry.

The Commission will carry out its activities for six months, after which it undertakes to present a report on the work done at the plenary session.

Tags: #coal_industry #rada #tic
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:16 16.12.2020
If elections were held in near future, five parties would enter Rada - poll

If elections were held in near future, five parties would enter Rada - poll

13:02 16.12.2020
Rada backs dismissal of Besarab from post of Minister for Veterans Affairs

Rada backs dismissal of Besarab from post of Minister for Veterans Affairs

11:52 16.12.2020
Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

18:49 15.12.2020
Rada adopts 2021 state budget

Rada adopts 2021 state budget

17:52 15.12.2020
Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

16:48 15.12.2020
Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

14:02 15.12.2020
Rada supports at second reading draft amendments to Budget Code – with 311 votes

Rada supports at second reading draft amendments to Budget Code – with 311 votes

13:27 15.12.2020
Rada extends meeting until completion of consideration of state budget-2021

Rada extends meeting until completion of consideration of state budget-2021

12:04 15.12.2020
Rada extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO till end of 2021

Rada extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO till end of 2021

09:37 15.12.2020
Rada not to adopt state budget for 2021 this week - Kachura

Rada not to adopt state budget for 2021 this week - Kachura

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Rada adopts 2021 state budget

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

LATEST

Sowing of winter crops for 2021 harvest falls by 9.3% compared to last year

Synevo invests EUR 200,000 in launching next generation of PCR tests for COVID-19

Ukraine withdraws from intl agreements in energy sector concluded within CIS framework

Rada ratifies protocol amending convention with Austria for double taxation avoidance

Danilov expects to restore Ukraine's defense industry together with country's strategic partners

Medical expenses to be record high in 2021 – PM

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

A Development plans to build Smart Plaza Zhitomirskaya mall in Kyiv

ICU estimates underfunding of 2020 state budget deficit at near UAH 100 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD