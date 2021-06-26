Head of TIC to investigate officials' actions against sovereignty of Ukraine, initiates meeting of commission on July 2

Head of the temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada to investigate the actions of officials against the sovereignty of Ukraine Maryana Bezuhla (Servant of the People faction) will initiate the first meeting of the commission on July 2.

"As a chairman of the TIC, I initiate the first meeting of the TIC next Friday [July 2], and add to the draft agenda the approval of the TIC work plan for 2021, where the first question is Wagner fighters," Bezuhla wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Bezuhla also said that the Opposition Platform - For Life faction had refused to replace its representative in the TIC, MP Renat Kuzmin.

"I am sending an official appeal to the SBU on Kuzmin. I am initiating a study of the procedure for admitting MPs to state secrets and changes to this order," Bezuhla said.

According to her, at present, any MP can obtain such a permit.

As previously reported, head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia asked the Opposition Platform - For Life faction to replace Kuzmin in the TIC.

"Unfortunately, taking into account the safety precautions during the substantive preparation for the work of the TIC to investigate the actions of officials against the sovereignty of Ukraine, we do not consider it possible to work with the deputy chairman of the TIC, Renat Kuzmin," Bezuhla said.