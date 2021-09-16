U.S. Embassy: Ukrainian authorities should prosecute Gongadze's killers

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has called on the Ukrainian authorities to bring to justice the murderers of journalist Georgiy Gongadze, as well as everyone involved in his abduction and murder in 2000.

