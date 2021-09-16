Facts

11:43 16.09.2021

U.S. Embassy: Ukrainian authorities should prosecute Gongadze's killers

1 min read
The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has called on the Ukrainian authorities to bring to justice the murderers of journalist Georgiy Gongadze, as well as everyone involved in his abduction and murder in 2000.

"On the 21st anniversary of journalist Georgiy Gongadze's disappearance, we say again: authorities must bring his murderers, and all those responsible for his abduction and murder, to justice," the embassy said on Twitter on Thursday.

Tags: #usa #gongadze
