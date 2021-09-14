Facts

10:40 14.09.2021

Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

At a meeting on September 13, the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire Issues in Donbas (JCCC) handed over a note of protest to the OSCE SMM regarding the ceasefire violation by Russia-occupation forces, which led to the injury of 13 and the death of four servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on September 11 and 12, the Joint Force Operation (JFO) press center said.

"The JCCC Ukrainian side issued 109 notes to the OSCE SMM on gross violations of the ceasefire by the Russian-occupation forces. Despite numerous appeals, the necessary response from the armed formations was not received, which once again confirmed the insidiousness of the Russian-occupation forces," the JFO press center said on Facebook.

It is noted that in the event of a further aggravation of the situation and non-observance of the ceasefire by the Russia-occupation forces, the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reserve the right to provide an adequate response with the involvement of the necessary forces and means.

