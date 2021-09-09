Facts

10:08 09.09.2021

Ukraine reports 3,663 new COVID-19 cases, 61 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 3,663 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, 1,546 recoveries and 61 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Thursday.

"Ukraine reported 3,663 new cases of COVID-19 (including 342 children and 63 medical workers) over the past day, September 8, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 981 persons were hospitalized, 61 died, and 1,546 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2.307 million COVID-19 cases, including 2.218 million recoveries and 54,175 deaths.

