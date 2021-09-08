Arakhamia about Shmyhal's resignation: This is fake

Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has denied information that Denys Shmyhal may be dismissed from the post of Prime Minister in October, as well as about a complete replacement of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

"As for the prime minister, this is a fake piece of news for sure. There will be no complete replacement [of the Cabinet of Ministers]," Arakhamia told journalists on the sidelines of parliament on Wednesday.

He also said that the meeting of the faction for discussing personnel issues will tentatively be held on Monday, September 20, before the start of the next plenary week.