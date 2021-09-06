Interior Minister Monastyrsky: I am not supporter of radical division of Interior Ministry, this is wrong approach for security

The structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs must remain integral to effectively ensure the security of the state, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering the question about the expediency of separating the structural units of the ministry, Monastyrsky said: "I am not a supporter of radical divisions - the National Guard, the Border Troops - this is the wrong approach in principle, given that the system that has developed is working."

According to him, the seven-year experience of cooperation between all structures that are part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has shown its effectiveness.

As an example, the minister said that about 40% of the police and 60% of the National Guard are involved in ensuring public safety at mass events, and the degree to which the right to peaceful protest is guaranteed depends on their coordination among themselves. "If there is a failure, there will be a conflict, so you need to constantly communicate. In Kyiv, where most of the mass events take place, all forces are coordinated personally by the chief of Kyiv police. At the local level, there are responsible people, and this is all one link. And if there are two decision-making centers, then the collapse is obvious," he explained.

At the same time, Monastyrsky added that discussions on the division and reassignment of structures that are part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are not a novelty.

"Supporters of division, international partners say that it would be logical to single out these units. But if we are talking about an integral character, about the ability to ensure security, then the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs should consist of precisely these parts: the National Police, border guards, National Guard, State Emergency Service and migration service," emphasized the minister.

He summed up: "The five structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are the fist that can ensure the security of the state."