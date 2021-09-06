Facts

10:21 06.09.2021

Interior Minister Monastyrsky: I am not supporter of radical division of Interior Ministry, this is wrong approach for security

2 min read
Interior Minister Monastyrsky: I am not supporter of radical division of Interior Ministry, this is wrong approach for security

The structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs must remain integral to effectively ensure the security of the state, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering the question about the expediency of separating the structural units of the ministry, Monastyrsky said: "I am not a supporter of radical divisions - the National Guard, the Border Troops - this is the wrong approach in principle, given that the system that has developed is working."

According to him, the seven-year experience of cooperation between all structures that are part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has shown its effectiveness.

As an example, the minister said that about 40% of the police and 60% of the National Guard are involved in ensuring public safety at mass events, and the degree to which the right to peaceful protest is guaranteed depends on their coordination among themselves. "If there is a failure, there will be a conflict, so you need to constantly communicate. In Kyiv, where most of the mass events take place, all forces are coordinated personally by the chief of Kyiv police. At the local level, there are responsible people, and this is all one link. And if there are two decision-making centers, then the collapse is obvious," he explained.

At the same time, Monastyrsky added that discussions on the division and reassignment of structures that are part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are not a novelty.

"Supporters of division, international partners say that it would be logical to single out these units. But if we are talking about an integral character, about the ability to ensure security, then the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs should consist of precisely these parts: the National Police, border guards, National Guard, State Emergency Service and migration service," emphasized the minister.

He summed up: "The five structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are the fist that can ensure the security of the state."

Tags: #monastyrsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:12 06.09.2021
Chief of National Police Klymenko remains in my team - Monastyrsky

Chief of National Police Klymenko remains in my team - Monastyrsky

14:33 06.09.2021
Interior Minister on mass protest rallies: There can be no indulgences to any social or political movement

Interior Minister on mass protest rallies: There can be no indulgences to any social or political movement

11:56 06.09.2021
Monastyrsky: I coordinate key issues of Interior Ministry directly with President

Monastyrsky: I coordinate key issues of Interior Ministry directly with President

11:15 06.09.2021
Interior Minister: Positive image of police starts from courtyard, school

Interior Minister: Positive image of police starts from courtyard, school

14:41 17.07.2021
Zelensky signs decree on inclusion of Monastyrsky into NSDC

Zelensky signs decree on inclusion of Monastyrsky into NSDC

14:34 16.07.2021
Rada appoints Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

Rada appoints Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

10:29 14.07.2021
Consideration of motion on appointment of Monastyrsky as Interior Minister to take place on July 16

Consideration of motion on appointment of Monastyrsky as Interior Minister to take place on July 16

08:58 14.07.2021
Zelensky proposes Monastyrsky for post of Interior Minister

Zelensky proposes Monastyrsky for post of Interior Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to move to 'yellow' zone soon

Russia's refusal to release detained people is ground to toughen intl sanctions – minister Reznikov

Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

LATEST

Ukraine to move to 'yellow' zone soon

President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

Dutch court resumes hearings in case of downed MH17: victims' relatives to appeal to court

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

Russia's refusal to release detained people is ground to toughen intl sanctions – minister Reznikov

Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD