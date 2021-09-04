Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

As of Saturday morning, 2,614 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 1,447 people recovered, and 44 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has said.

"During the day on September 3, 2021, 2,614 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which 196 children and 46 health workers). Also over the past day: 824 hospitalizations; 44deaths and 1,447 recoveries were recorded," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said in its Telegram channel.

A day earlier, on September 3, a total of 2,693 new cases of the disease were reported, on September 2, almost 2,500 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, on September 1, some 2,075 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded per day, 1,356 were reported on August 31, 749 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on August 30, some 1,906 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on August 29, some 2,082 cases were reported on August 28, more than 2,000 cases were recorded per day on August 27, and 1,581 new cases were reported on August 26.

In total, during the pandemic in Ukraine, 2,296,155 people fell ill, 2,212,313 people recovered, and 53,966 died.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv city (339), Kharkiv (216), Odesa (208), Chernivtsi (193) and Lviv (183) regions.