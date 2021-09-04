Home of first deputy head of Mejlis in Crimea searched, taking him to unknown location – Korynevych

Home of the first deputy head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelyal in Crimea was searched, he has been taken to an unknown location, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Anton Korynevych has said.

"In the morning, home of the first deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Nariman Dzhelyal, in Crimea was searched. A few minutes ago he was taken by car in an unknown direction," Korynevych wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The Crimean Solidarity community reported that the searches took place in the village of Pervomaiske, Simferopol region of Crimea.