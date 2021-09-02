Ukraine, United States to adopt Strategic Partnership Charter in autumn, consider plan for Ukraine's transformation – Kuleba

Ukraine and the United States will adopt a new Strategic Partnership Charter and consider a plan for Ukraine's transformation at a meeting of the updated Strategic Partnership Commission to be held this autumn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"This autumn, Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken and I will hold a meeting of the updated Strategic Partnership Commission, and most importantly, we will adopt the new Charter for Strategic Partnership between Ukraine and the United States," Kuleba said on Facebook on Thursday.

The Foreign Minister said that at the meeting of the Strategic Partnership Commission, in particular, a plan for the transformation of Ukraine will be considered.

He said the joint statement of Ukraine and the United States on the results of the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States is an unprecedented document. "I am extremely pleased with it [with the statement]. To be honest, he exceeded my expectations. I am grateful to the American partners for hearing Ukraine on most of the issues, and we have a very substantive document that summarizes the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States to a new level," Kuleba said.

The minister also said the joint statement of Ukraine and the United States is "very substantive in terms of money."

"Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) is opening a $3 billion line to finance projects of the U.S. companies in Ukraine in infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and so on. The United States, and this is the decision of the Biden administration, is allocating $60 million for Javelins and other military equipment for Ukraine by the end of the year. And $45 million is allocated to solve humanitarian problems in the areas adjacent to the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Kuleba said.