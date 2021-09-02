Health Ministry signs memorandum of understanding to cooperate with General Electric

The Ministry of Health, as part of the working visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States, has signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate with U.S. General Electric, the ministry said on its website on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Health has prioritized infrastructural changes in the industry, namely the construction of a network of modern hospitals within the presidential programs Big Construction and Healthy Ukraine. This also includes the re-equipment of hospitals. Doctors will work with the latest medical equipment capable of high-quality diagnostics and effective innovative treatment of patients," the press service said, citing Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

According to the report, it is planned to equip the reception departments with computer tomographs, angiographs, endoscopes, MRI, X-rays, etc.

"We are launching a one-day diagnostics project in cancer centers, in particular, in the direction of early diagnosis of breast cancer. Therefore, the invitation of the company to the circle of future potential equipment suppliers under financial and credit agreements became one of the topics of the meeting," the minister added.

The Ministry of Health also invited the company to the Ukrainian market with the localization of production, including radiopharmaceuticals.

"Such international cooperation will lead to new products, start competition, which will give the best prices, and localization will create the pharmaceutical independence of our state," Liashko said.