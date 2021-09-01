Facts

15:51 01.09.2021

Digital Transformation Ministry proposes Google to remove Russian content from recommendations in Ukrainian YouTube, YouTube Music

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has proposed to Google (US) to attract independent Ukrainian editors to select the recommended content for the Ukrainian versions of the YouTube and YouTube Music services, the ministry said on its website.

This issue, among others, was discussed at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov and his Deputy for IT Development Oleksandr Borniakov with Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google Karan Bhatia.

"Now, Russian content is offered to our users on the start pages, which is unacceptable when there is a war in Ukraine. Therefore, they suggested Google attracting independent Ukrainian editors who will be engaged in the selection of content," the ministry said.

At the meeting, the parties also discussed the possibility of optimizing cooperation on the Diia application.

During the meeting, Borniakov noted that the Ministry of Digital Transformation is creating favorable conditions for attracting and developing international technology companies in Ukraine.

"Ukraine is already becoming a powerful IT hub in Central and Eastern Europe. We are launching Diia City for this – a special legal regime for IT companies, which will create favorable conditions for us to establish more product companies, and so that the international ones would work in Ukraine according to the rules of the game clear and understandable to the world," Borniakov said.

Tags: #youtube #google #digital
