On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

"On International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, we remember at least 43 individuals who have gone missing since Russia's forces occupied Crimea in 2014. We call on Russia to immediately end its occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian political prisoners it unjustly holds, and return full control of the peninsula to Ukraine," the U.S. Embassy said in a statement on Facebook.