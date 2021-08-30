Facts

16:58 30.08.2021

On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

1 min read
On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

On International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the U.S. Embassy calls on Russia to immediately end the occupation of Crimea and release all Ukrainian political prisoners on the peninsula.

"On International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, we remember at least 43 individuals who have gone missing since Russia's forces occupied Crimea in 2014. We call on Russia to immediately end its occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian political prisoners it unjustly holds, and return full control of the peninsula to Ukraine," the U.S. Embassy said in a statement on Facebook.

Tags: #usa #victims
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:14 30.08.2021
Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

18:21 25.08.2021
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Physical attacks on politicians, journalists should have no place in vibrant democracy

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Physical attacks on politicians, journalists should have no place in vibrant democracy

16:25 25.08.2021
Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

Marchenko: United States exploring possibility of providing Ukraine with guarantees on national debt

11:05 25.08.2021
Sanctions against Russia due to annexation of Crimea should remain in force until it resumes territorial integrity of Ukraine - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Sanctions against Russia due to annexation of Crimea should remain in force until it resumes territorial integrity of Ukraine - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

15:29 23.08.2021
U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

11:46 23.08.2021
U.S. asks Ukraine for assistance in evacuating endangered persons from Afghanistan – presidential press service

U.S. asks Ukraine for assistance in evacuating endangered persons from Afghanistan – presidential press service

11:46 21.08.2021
Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

14:40 17.08.2021
Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

13:52 17.08.2021
Interpipe forced to leave U.S. pipe market due to introduction of some restrictions – company's statement

Interpipe forced to leave U.S. pipe market due to introduction of some restrictions – company's statement

14:49 13.08.2021
Reznikov stands for increasing U.S. aid for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Reznikov stands for increasing U.S. aid for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Boryspil – TV

Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

British research icebreaker 'James Clark Ross' becomes property of Ukraine

Forty-four people become victims of enforced disappearances in Crimea, 258 people considered missing in ORDLO – MFA

Ukraine records 749 new cases of COVID-19, 291 recoveries, 18 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

State Agency for Tourism Development agrees to provide services for popularization of river tourist routes in Ukraine for UAH 2.5 mln

Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

We definitely will protect our citizens, not be silent - Razumkov on shelling of Avdiyivka

Russia-occupation forces fire at JFO positions near Novozvanivka in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD