Facts

16:11 27.08.2021

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

A soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded in Donbas as a result of shelling by Russia-occupation forces on Friday, the press service of the Skhid (East) task force said.

"Today, on August 27, the Russian armed formations once again violated the ceasefire and fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force. As a result of enemy shelling, one member of the Joint Force Operation was wounded incompatible with life. The command of the Joint Force Operation expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the Skhid task force said on Facebook on Friday.

The actions of the Russian armed formations were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC.

