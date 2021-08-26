Kuleba: Ukraine to continue evacuating citizens from Afghanistan

Ukraine will continue returning its citizens from Afghanistan until it takes out everyone who has expressed such a desire, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"We will not stop returning citizens until we are convinced that we have taken out everyone who wanted to be taken out. Now, given the effectiveness of our actions, we are receiving requests from other countries and international organizations with a request to also take out their citizens or citizens of Afghanistan who cooperated with them. There are many difficulties, we will always give priority to the citizens of Ukraine," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday.

He pointed out that about 90 Ukrainian citizens and their family members continue to be in Afghanistan. "Now the specific figure on how many citizens we have in Afghanistan is about 90 people. But these are citizens of Ukraine and members of their families, that is, for example, the husband is a citizen of Ukraine, and the wife and children are citizens of Afghanistan. But since this is a family, we undoubtedly, help them all get out of there," the minister explained.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine had already taken out more than 250 Ukrainian citizens, family members and foreigners. "Right now we are being engaged in this - the organization of the next evacuation flight. Ukraine never abandons its own people and will not abandon them," the head of the Foreign Ministry assured.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister indicated that he had received new information that the situation at the Kabul airport had become much more complicated and some countries are already beginning to refuse evacuation flights because they cannot guarantee their safety.

"I emphasize: all citizens who have declared their desire to be evacuated are in touch with the Ukrainian Embassy in Tajikistan and receive appropriate assistance," Kuleba said.