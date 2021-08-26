Facts

14:00 26.08.2021

Kuleba: Ukraine to continue evacuating citizens from Afghanistan

2 min read
Kuleba: Ukraine to continue evacuating citizens from Afghanistan

Ukraine will continue returning its citizens from Afghanistan until it takes out everyone who has expressed such a desire, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"We will not stop returning citizens until we are convinced that we have taken out everyone who wanted to be taken out. Now, given the effectiveness of our actions, we are receiving requests from other countries and international organizations with a request to also take out their citizens or citizens of Afghanistan who cooperated with them. There are many difficulties, we will always give priority to the citizens of Ukraine," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday.

He pointed out that about 90 Ukrainian citizens and their family members continue to be in Afghanistan. "Now the specific figure on how many citizens we have in Afghanistan is about 90 people. But these are citizens of Ukraine and members of their families, that is, for example, the husband is a citizen of Ukraine, and the wife and children are citizens of Afghanistan. But since this is a family, we undoubtedly, help them all get out of there," the minister explained.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine had already taken out more than 250 Ukrainian citizens, family members and foreigners. "Right now we are being engaged in this - the organization of the next evacuation flight. Ukraine never abandons its own people and will not abandon them," the head of the Foreign Ministry assured.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister indicated that he had received new information that the situation at the Kabul airport had become much more complicated and some countries are already beginning to refuse evacuation flights because they cannot guarantee their safety.

"I emphasize: all citizens who have declared their desire to be evacuated are in touch with the Ukrainian Embassy in Tajikistan and receive appropriate assistance," Kuleba said.

Tags: #afghanistan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:40 26.08.2021
Kuleba: No plane supposed to take Ukrainian citizens, foreigners from Afghanistan, hijacked

Kuleba: No plane supposed to take Ukrainian citizens, foreigners from Afghanistan, hijacked

15:17 23.08.2021
Another plane with Ukrainians on board departs from Afghanistan – Kuleba

Another plane with Ukrainians on board departs from Afghanistan – Kuleba

11:46 23.08.2021
U.S. asks Ukraine for assistance in evacuating endangered persons from Afghanistan – presidential press service

U.S. asks Ukraine for assistance in evacuating endangered persons from Afghanistan – presidential press service

12:41 21.08.2021
Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

15:56 18.08.2021
Defense Ministry's plane waiting in Oman for permit to evacuate Ukrainians, other citizens from Afghanistan

Defense Ministry's plane waiting in Oman for permit to evacuate Ukrainians, other citizens from Afghanistan

13:21 18.08.2021
No Ukrainian servicemen in Afghanistan, only private individuals – Kuleba

No Ukrainian servicemen in Afghanistan, only private individuals – Kuleba

12:42 18.08.2021
Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

11:15 18.08.2021
Afghan film director Karimi evacuated to Ukraine

Afghan film director Karimi evacuated to Ukraine

12:06 17.08.2021
MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

16:00 16.08.2021
Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

Kuleba: No plane supposed to take Ukrainian citizens, foreigners from Afghanistan, hijacked

Ukraine sees 1,581 new cases of COVID-19, 1,269 recoveries, 45 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Physical attacks on politicians, journalists should have no place in vibrant democracy

Yuriy Vilkul elected as acting Mayor of Kryvy Rih – media

LATEST

Medvedchuk submits another complaint against Ukraine to ECHR

Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

No info on injured Ukrainians due to explosion near Kabul airport – MFA spokesperson

Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

Academic year in Ukraine to start as usual from Sept 1 - Shmyhal

NATO Dpty Secretary General: We encourage Ukraine to continue to use to maximum possible extent annual national program

Black Sea to continue to figure prominently on our agenda – NATO Dpty Secretary General

Kuchma about his presidency: There were two important things that I underestimated

Klitschko says 40% of water in Kyiv purified using modern European technologies

European low-cost airline Eurowings to start flying to Ukraine in Sept

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD