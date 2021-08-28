All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine had evacuated from Afghanistan all Ukrainians who had declared their desire to leave Afghanistan.

"Today, we can say that all Ukrainian citizens who have expressed a desire to leave Afghanistan, who contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, with our military who were in Kabul [...] we have already evacuated everyone," Yermak told reporters at Boryspil airport on Saturday.