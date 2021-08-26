Facts

12:40 26.08.2021

Kuleba: No plane supposed to take Ukrainian citizens, foreigners from Afghanistan, hijacked

1 min read
Kuleba: No plane supposed to take Ukrainian citizens, foreigners from Afghanistan, hijacked

Not a single plane, which was supposed to take Ukrainian citizens and foreigners out of Afghanistan, has been captured by anyone captivity, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"There were threats to our plane, but we solved all these problems. Not a single plane that should take out Ukrainian citizens or should take out Ukrainian citizens and foreigners was caputured or is under someone's control. It was one of the work-related issues, Yevhen [Enin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine] spoke about it, journalists wrote about it, added details, but there is no hijacking of the plane as such," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday.

