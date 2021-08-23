Another plane with Ukrainians on board departs from Afghanistan – Kuleba

Another plane has departed from the airport of Kabul (Afghanistan) with more than 100 Ukrainian citizens on board.

The relevant statement was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Monday.

"Now, while we are discussing the issue of Crimea, another Ukrainian plane took off from Kabul. There are more than 100 Ukrainian citizens on board," Kuleba said.

On the morning of August 22, the Ukrainian military transport aircraft Il-76MD of the Ukrainian Air Force, which took off from the Afghan airport of Kabul the day before, arrived in Boryspil. On board there were 83 passengers, of whom 31 were citizens of Ukraine.