Ukrainian Ambassador Servatiuk says 230 Ukrainians remain in Afghanistan

"According to our latest data, a little over 230 people remain in Afghanistan, citizens of Ukraine or their relatives," Servatiuk said in an interview with the LB.ua online edition, released on Friday evening.

According to him, all of these people are ethnic Afghans, except for two.

"Of these people, there are only two ethnic Ukrainian women who got married and lived in Afghanistan on a permanent basis, the rest are ethnic Afghans who have relatives in Ukraine and for various reasons are now on Afghan territory," the ambassador said.

According to him, more than 250 Ukrainian citizens, family members and foreign citizens have already been evacuated from Afghanistan. Most of these people were transported through three Ukrainian evacuation flights, 20 citizens (one still had two relatives) were evacuated by Ukraine's international partners.

The ambassador also said the fourth Ukrainian flight to Kabul is expected.

"Now I cannot disclose all the details of this operation. However, I will say this: we continue to move according to the schedule with the fourth and subsequent stages of evacuation, we continue to collect people," he said.