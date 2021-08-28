Facts

17:22 28.08.2021

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

On Saturday, August 28, three aircraft with evacuees from Afghanistan will arrive in Kyiv, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin has said.

"To date, it is planned to land three aircraft carrying 360 people. According to preliminary information from the Ministry of Defense, there are about 80 Ukrainian citizens on board. After all the procedures and verification of documents are completed, we will be able to provide more accurate information," Enin told reporters at Boryspil airport.

