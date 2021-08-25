TCG to hold meeting at delegations' heads level on Aug 26

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) will resume its work on August 25 and 26 after a break, according to the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the TCG on the social network Facebook.

"The meetings are scheduled via videoconferences according to the following schedule: a meeting in subgroups on August 25, a general meeting at the level of heads of delegations on August 26," the delegation said.

It is expected that the agenda will include such issues as the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, including political aspects, and the outcome of the Paris Summit, ensuring security in the conflict zone, observing the ceasefire and updating the mine clearance plan, as well as restoring the operation of entry-exit checkpoints and opening new ones in Zolote and Schastia, exchange of detainees, full and unconditional access of international organizations to the occupied territories, economic aspects of restoring social and economic ties across the contact line, and the like.