Facts

16:09 23.08.2021

UK Minister for European Neighbourhood: We believe Crimea Platform to become important tool that will bring Russia to justice

British Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas Wendy Morton expressed hope that the Crimea Platform will become an important tool that will bring Russia to justice.

Morton said at the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Monday that they believe that Russia's behavior in Crimea remains hostile and irresponsible. This is the same as what it is doing in eastern Ukraine with absolute disrespect for international law, and they believe that the Crimea Platform will become an important tool that will bring Russia to justice.

She stressed that the UK is ready to ensure the success of the Crimea Platform.

We declare our solidarity with all Ukrainians: from West to East of the country, to the last piece of land in the very south of the Crimean peninsula. Crimea is Ukraine, Morton said.

