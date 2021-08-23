U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm expressed hope that the Crimea Platform will convey to everyone the idea that Crimea is Ukraine and that Russia should be held accountable for its aggression.

Granholm said at the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Monday that they will continue their diplomatic efforts, which they use together with their allies and partners to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. They want to put Russia in its place and they want to achieve an end to its intervention in eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea. They are absolutely committed to helping resolve this conflict. They believe that the Crimea Platform will really convey to everyone the long-awaited idea that Crimea is Ukraine and that Russia should be held accountable for its aggression.

She stressed that the United States is proud of the opportunity to be in Ukraine and support the Crimea Platform.

I want to say right away: we, together with Ukraine, with all of you, we unanimously condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea, Granholm said.

She stressed that the United States is proud to have been with Ukraine for three decades.

This relationship will be further strengthened next week when the two presidents meet in Washington, DC. On behalf of President Biden, we want to declare our support for Ukraine, its reforms, your work regarding North Atlantic aspirations. We support your fight against corruption and, in a larger sense, your more serious fight against Russian aggression. Our support will be concrete, substantial, Granholm said.

The U.S. Secretary of Energy assured that this support will continue in the future.

We will provide support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular with regard to protective weapons and equipment that Ukraine needs in the fight against Russian aggression, she said.