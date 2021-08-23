Facts

Moldovan President: Crimea is Ukraine, its annexation is blatant violation of intl law

The Crimean peninsula is an integral part of Ukraine, and its illegal annexation by the Russian Federation is a blatant violation of international law, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said.

Sandu said at the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Monday that she is here to reaffirm Moldova's unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. Crimea is Ukraine, and its illegal annexation is a blatant violation of international law.

She assured that Moldova was and remains a reliable partner of Ukraine.

Sandu pointed out that Moldova supports the resolution of the UN General Assembly on territorial integrity of Ukraine. We are not going to support historical disputes, we want to reach new fair relations. We stand for a political solution to problems, we want a joint solution to regional security threats and we want to reach the creation of a common path to a future that will be sustainable, peacefully prosperous, the President stressed.

