Facts

16:37 21.08.2021

Nearly half of Ukrainians don't believe Crimea will ever become part of Ukraine again - poll

2 min read
Nearly half of Ukrainians don't believe Crimea will ever become part of Ukraine again - poll

As many as 44.4% of Ukrainians do not believe that Crimea could ever be reincorporated into Ukraine again, as seen from the findings of a public opinion poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation jointly with the Razumkov Center sociological service.

Asked how likely Crimea's reincorporation into Ukraine in the future seemed to them, 9.3% answered this could happen in the near future, 34% that this is rather possible, but in a more distant future, 27.3% that this is rather impossible, and 17.1% that this is absolutely impossible and that Ukraine has lost Crimea forever.

Among the respondents who believe that Crimea might be returned to Ukraine, 41.7% view diplomatic efforts aimed at toughening international sanctions on Russia as the most efficient way to accomplish this, 46% favor reforms to increase standards of living in Ukraine, which could seem appealing to the Crimeans; 12% believe that negotiations with Russia on the matter could be successful, and 13% propose Crimea's full isolation.

Among the respondents who view Crimea's reincorporation into Ukraine as impossible, 52% named Russia's military presence on the peninsula as the main factor. Listing other factors preventing Ukraine from ever regaining Crimea, 39% mentioned negative attitudes toward Ukraine among the peninsula's residents, 35% a long period of Crimea's being part of Russia, 29.3% the Ukrainian leadership's lack of interest in regaining Crimea, and 28.7% weak international support for Ukraine's efforts to regain the peninsula.

The poll included 2,019 interviews conducted from July 29 to August 4.

Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) on Thursday published the findings of its poll showing that most of Crimeans have no doubts that the decision on incorporating the peninsula into Russia in 2014 was right, with 93% of the respondents considering this to be positive and only 4% being opposed to it. If a referendum on joining Russia was conducted now, 88% of Crimeans would support this decision again, 7% are undecided, and 5% would vote for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea's status within Ukraine.

Tags: #crimea #poll
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:22 20.08.2021
Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against 70 individuals involved in unlawful persecution of citizens in Crimea

Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against 70 individuals involved in unlawful persecution of citizens in Crimea

18:36 19.08.2021
Zelensky signs law abolishing Crimea free economic area

Zelensky signs law abolishing Crimea free economic area

13:52 19.08.2021
Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO is dominant vector of foreign policy according to citizens - Rating poll

Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO is dominant vector of foreign policy according to citizens - Rating poll

15:28 18.08.2021
Prosecutor's Office of Crimea sends to ICC evidence of illicit transfer of prisoners from Crimea

Prosecutor's Office of Crimea sends to ICC evidence of illicit transfer of prisoners from Crimea

17:36 17.08.2021
Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

17:01 17.08.2021
Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

15:21 17.08.2021
Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

15:20 17.08.2021
Some 69% of Ukrainians in 2021 would support Ukraine's independence in referendum, 13% would vote against – poll

Some 69% of Ukrainians in 2021 would support Ukraine's independence in referendum, 13% would vote against – poll

09:55 17.08.2021
Five houses of Crimean Tatars being searched – Denisova

Five houses of Crimean Tatars being searched – Denisova

17:54 12.08.2021
Kuleba on Lavrov's arrival in Crimea: Rain pours down against Russian invaders, and a hail storm is on it's way

Kuleba on Lavrov's arrival in Crimea: Rain pours down against Russian invaders, and a hail storm is on it's way

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

MFA of Ukraine protests against Russian sanctions imposed against Ukrainian citizens

President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

LATEST

NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

MFA of Ukraine protests against Russian sanctions imposed against Ukrainian citizens

President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

In Ukraine, 7,000 cases of crimes related to military conflict, sent to court - Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

Over 5 mln people receive COVID-19 vaccine since start of vaccination campaign in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Danilov calls Russian sanctions best assessment of joint work to defend national interests of Ukraine

Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

Russia promises to take revenge on me for Crimean platform, but this will not stop us - Kuleba on sanctions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD