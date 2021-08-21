Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

A prayer of thanks (doxology) on the occasion of the arrival of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was held on Saturday at the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was met on the territory of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery by Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, the press service of the Kyiv Metropolis of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) reported.

Patriarch Bartholomew laid flowers near the Wall of memory to the fallen defenders of Ukraine and near the memorial sign to the victims of the Holodomor-genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The event was attended by third president of Ukraine Viktor Yuschenko.

As reported, on Sunday, August 22, a solemn Divine Liturgy will be held in the open air on the territory of the Cathedral of St. Sophia in Kyiv, which will be led by two primates - the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Metropolitan Epiphanius.

Patriarch Bartholomew arrived in Ukraine on August 20. On the same day, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.