12:34 21.08.2021

21.08.2021

Danilov calls Russian sanctions best assessment of joint work to defend national interests of Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov called the imposition of sanctions against him by the Russian Federation "the best assessment of joint work in upholding Ukraine's interests."

"I promise to meet the 'high trust' and do even more in the position of the Secretary of the Security Council in order to once and forever remove the question of any presence of the 'Russian world' and its agents of influence in Ukrainian life - as people say, 'so that there is no spirit of them," Danilov wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

By the decree of the government of the Russian Federation of August 20, 2021, changes were made to the so-called "sanctions list" of November 1, 2018. In particular, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are included in the list of individuals subject to special economic measures.

