Control over compliance with anti-epidemic measures being strengthened in Ukraine

Control over compliance with anti-epidemic measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease will be strengthened in all regions of Ukraine, according to the website of the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The relevant letter was sent by the Ministry of Health to heads of regional and Kyiv City State Administrations, heads of regional structural healthcare units, the National Police, and the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

"Now the situation with coronavirus disease in Ukraine is under control, but we see an upward trend and must understand that it is not time to relax. The epidemic can only be defeated by making joint efforts," Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said.

The ministry noted that citizens must comply with anti-epidemic restrictions, in particular, wear masks, observe physical distance, requirements for the number of passengers in public transport, and persons who are subject to the self-isolation regime must also comply with this measure.