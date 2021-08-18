Facts

15:42 18.08.2021

Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

1 min read
Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed persons who have a COVID certificate confirming vaccination with one or more doses of WHO-approved vaccines or recovering from COVID-19 not to self-isolate when crossing the state border.

The government approved relevant amendments to the quarantine resolution with a one-day revision at a session on Wednesday.

Previously, according to the text of the document, in order to freely cross the border, it was necessary to have a document on the full course of vaccination.

The document also amends the annex to the procedure for the formation and use of the COVID certificate, in particular, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson was added to the list of vaccines.

Tags: #covid_19 #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:00 18.08.2021
Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

09:38 18.08.2021
Daily COVID-19 morbidity up in Ukraine, 40 patients die in past 24 hours

Daily COVID-19 morbidity up in Ukraine, 40 patients die in past 24 hours

11:45 17.08.2021
Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

12:06 14.08.2021
Some 1,353 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day in Ukraine, 791 recoveries, 21 deaths

Some 1,353 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day in Ukraine, 791 recoveries, 21 deaths

09:24 13.08.2021
Ukraine sees 1,263 new cases of COVID-19, 1,007 recoveries, 44 deaths over past day

Ukraine sees 1,263 new cases of COVID-19, 1,007 recoveries, 44 deaths over past day

10:55 12.08.2021
Ukraine records 1,247 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,039 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

Ukraine records 1,247 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,039 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

10:02 10.08.2021
Ukraine registers 781 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 781 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

18:37 09.08.2021
Mass vaccination point opens at Boryspil airport

Mass vaccination point opens at Boryspil airport

10:48 09.08.2021
Ukraine records 300 new daily COVID-19 cases, 5 related deaths

Ukraine records 300 new daily COVID-19 cases, 5 related deaths

09:43 06.08.2021
Ukraine reports 1,081 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine reports 1,081 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

Daily COVID-19 morbidity up in Ukraine, 40 patients die in past 24 hours

LATEST

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Only state can deploy its own vaccine production in Ukraine – opinion

Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

About 50,000 Hasidim expected to arrive in Uman for celebration of Rosh Hashanah – National Police

OSCE SMM detects Grad rocket launchers, tanks in ORDLO, deployed in violation of withdrawal line

Defense Ministry's plane waiting in Oman for permit to evacuate Ukrainians, other citizens from Afghanistan

Prosecutor's Office of Crimea sends to ICC evidence of illicit transfer of prisoners from Crimea

No Ukrainian servicemen in Afghanistan, only private individuals – Kuleba

Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

Organizers of installation on Alley of Heavenly Hundred Heroes agree to dismantle constructions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD