09:55 17.08.2021

Five houses of Crimean Tatars being searched – Denisova

In the occupied Crimea, Russian special services are conducting searches in five houses of Tatar activists, Verkhovna Rada human rights commissioner Liudmyla Denisova said.

"From 04:00 in five houses of the Crimean Tatars, searches are taking place in Simferopol, Bakhchisarai, Balaklava and Nakhimov regions in the temporarily occupied Crimea," Denisova said on her Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

In particular, in the village of Strohanivka in Simferopol district, officers from the Russian services: the center for countering extremism, the FSB and OMON are conducting investigative actions in the house of the local imam Raif Fevziev.

Searches are also taking place in the homes of local activists Jabbar Bekirov, Zaur Abdullayev, Rustem Tairov, Rustem Murasov.

Denisova said the occupying country is once again resorting to persecution and intimidation of the Crimean Tatars. The searches carried out are a gross violation of international norms, in particular, Article 5 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, according to which everyone is guaranteed the right to security of person, and Article 8 of the Convention, the right to respect for private and family life.

The commissioner called on the international community to respond to the illegal actions of the occupation authorities and to increase pressure on Russia in order to stop human rights violations in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Tags: #crimea #denisova #tatars
Interfax-Ukraine
