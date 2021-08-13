Facts

14:49 13.08.2021

Reznikov stands for increasing U.S. aid for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov stands for an increase in U.S. assistance for humanitarian projects, especially in relation to internally displaced persons.

"Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov raised the issue of increasing aid for humanitarian projects, especially in relation to internally displaced persons and the Ukrainian population living in territorial communities located close to or separated by the contact line, as well as issues related to mine clearance," the press service of the ministry said following a meeting between Reznikov and U.S. Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Azra Zeya and Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration Nancy Izzo Jackson.

The parties also emphasized their desire to further strengthen cooperation in the framework of American assistance programs for the population affected by the war.

