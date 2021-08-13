Law enforcement officers detain two former members of so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), during a special operation carried out in Odesa and Kharkiv regions, detained two former members of illegal armed groups who were involved in the shelling of positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas, the SBU press service reports.

"According to the investigation, they were in the ranks of the fighters during 2014 - 2016. During this period, the criminals actively participated in hostilities against the Ukrainian military in the areas of Donetsk, Debaltseve, Shyrokyne and Dokuchayevsk," the SBU notes.

It is clarified that now the investigators of the security agencies have notified the detainees of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 258-3 (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Investigative actions are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the illegal activities of the suspects and to bring to justice other persons involved in crimes against the state security of our country," the SBU said.

They add that the measures to expose the intruders were carried out under the procedural leadership of Odesa and Kharkiv regional prosecutor's offices.