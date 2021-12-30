Facts

13:21 30.12.2021

SBI reports suspicion to commander of militants, who led shelling on Ukrainian positions in Luhansk region

The Security Service of Ukraine has reported a suspicion to a member of illegal armed groups of the so-called "LPR", who was previously detained while trying to cross the demarcation line.

"According to preliminary information, he lost orientation and went to Ukrainian positions. The fighter was in a Russian military uniform. During the pretrial investigation, it was established that the detainee is the commander of an enemy motorized rifle unit. Under his leadership, the militants of the group participated in shelling the positions of the Ukrainian military," the press service of the SBI reports.

In addition, according to the investigation, in February 2020, the attacker received Russian citizenship.

The court chose him a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Investigative actions are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the illegal activity and bring to justice other persons involved in crimes against the state security of Ukraine.

Tags: #sbi #lpr
