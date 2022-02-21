Facts

11:53 21.02.2022

Reznikov: if Russia recognizes so-called 'LPR/DPR', it will directly violate Ukraine's territorial integrity which is pretext for potential invasion

1 min read
Reznikov: if Russia recognizes so-called 'LPR/DPR', it will directly violate Ukraine's territorial integrity which is pretext for potential invasion

 If the Russian Federation recognizes the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic", it will directly violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and this will be a pretext for a potential invasion, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"If tomorrow or the day after tomorrow they recognize these terrorist groups that call themselves republics there, they will directly violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. This will already be a violation of generally recognized norms of international law, and this will mean that, in fact, this is a pretext, as they say in English, for a potential invasion through some kind of introduction of some kind of peacekeepers or something like that, as they will call it," Reznikov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

He added that in this case, the international community would have every right to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Tags: #dpr #lpr
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:45 15.02.2022
Duma votes for instant submission of call for self-proclaimed Donbas republics' recognition to Russian president

Duma votes for instant submission of call for self-proclaimed Donbas republics' recognition to Russian president

13:21 30.12.2021
SBI reports suspicion to commander of militants, who led shelling on Ukrainian positions in Luhansk region

SBI reports suspicion to commander of militants, who led shelling on Ukrainian positions in Luhansk region

11:24 13.08.2021
Law enforcement officers detain two former members of so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Law enforcement officers detain two former members of so-called 'LPR/DPR'

14:55 10.08.2021
SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

12:30 15.11.2019
Ukraine hands note to Japan due to participation of 'DPR' team in Karate World Cup

Ukraine hands note to Japan due to participation of 'DPR' team in Karate World Cup

10:44 12.08.2019
OSCE says self-proclaimed authorities in Luhansk region distribute "LPR passports"

OSCE says self-proclaimed authorities in Luhansk region distribute "LPR passports"

16:26 19.07.2019
Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

14:45 27.06.2019
'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

14:31 14.06.2019
Ukrainian law enforcers detain 'DPR' CEC chief responsible for organizing 2014 sham referendum

Ukrainian law enforcers detain 'DPR' CEC chief responsible for organizing 2014 sham referendum

15:37 24.04.2019
Putin introduces simplified procedure of acquiring Russian citizenship for "DPR," "LPR" residents

Putin introduces simplified procedure of acquiring Russian citizenship for "DPR," "LPR" residents

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Enhanced duty regime extended until Feb 26 - National Police head

World responds to Russia's challenge to global security with appeasement – Zelensky

Ukraine demands honest answers about EU and NATO membership prospects – Zelensky

Kuleba denies Russian statements that two Ukrainian shells fell on territory of Rostov region

Russia refuses to take part in TCG meeting scheduled for morning of Feb 19 – Ukrainian delegation

LATEST

Enhanced duty regime extended until Feb 26 - National Police head

G7 urges Russia to choose diplomatic path, reduce tensions, withdraw armed forces from Ukraine's borders

Netherlands temporarily relocates its Embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv

Embassy of Ukraine condemns publication of Israeli TV channel by Pushilin's interview

Johnson and Macron consider coming week to be most important for resolving Ukraine situation

OSCE Secretary General calls on all parties to observe ceasefire in Donbas

World responds to Russia's challenge to global security with appeasement – Zelensky

Ukraine demands honest answers about EU and NATO membership prospects – Zelensky

Zelensky, Johnson discuss security situation in Munich, agree on further joint steps

NATO mission staff transferred to Lviv, Brussels – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD