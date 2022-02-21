Decision on recognition of DPR, LPR to be made today - Putin

A decision on the recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics will be made on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I have heard your opinion, a decision will be made today," the president said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council after listening to the opinions of Security Council members, including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the foreign minister, the defense minister, the heads of the Federal Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Interior Ministry, the Russian Guard, the speakers of both chambers of the parliament, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

The meeting participants who spoke in the meeting essentially unanimously spoke in favor of recognition of the independence of the DPR and the LPR.