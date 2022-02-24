Zelensky: Most powerful sanctions in world history already being imposed against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that against Russia, against the backdrop of its invasion of Ukraine, sanctions have already begun to operate, which are the most powerful in world history.

"I am in constant contact with the leaders of partner countries and international organizations. Russia has already begun to receive the first sanctions from a large package of sanctions, the most powerful in world history," Zelensky said in a video message on Thursday evening.

According to him, Russia for the world community is turning into an analogue of the so-called "DPR", in respect of which the international community is completely isolated.

"No one will be able to convince or force Ukrainians to give up the freedom and independence of Ukraine. But it seems that the Russian leadership is trying to do this by destroying the potential of their country. Everything that has been done by Russia since 2000 can simply be burned live in front of the world," he said.

"We emphasize that Ukraine did NOT choose the path of war. But Ukraine proposes to return to the path of peace," Zelensky added.