Facts

18:20 24.02.2022

Zelensky: Most powerful sanctions in world history already being imposed against Russia

1 min read
Zelensky: Most powerful sanctions in world history already being imposed against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that against Russia, against the backdrop of its invasion of Ukraine, sanctions have already begun to operate, which are the most powerful in world history.

"I am in constant contact with the leaders of partner countries and international organizations. Russia has already begun to receive the first sanctions from a large package of sanctions, the most powerful in world history," Zelensky said in a video message on Thursday evening.

According to him, Russia for the world community is turning into an analogue of the so-called "DPR", in respect of which the international community is completely isolated.

"No one will be able to convince or force Ukrainians to give up the freedom and independence of Ukraine. But it seems that the Russian leadership is trying to do this by destroying the potential of their country. Everything that has been done by Russia since 2000 can simply be burned live in front of the world," he said.

"We emphasize that Ukraine did NOT choose the path of war. But Ukraine proposes to return to the path of peace," Zelensky added.

 

Tags: #dpr #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:51 24.02.2022
Ukraine repels Russian attacks, operational pause in effect – Zelensky

Ukraine repels Russian attacks, operational pause in effect – Zelensky

17:15 24.02.2022
Russia's attempt to seize Chornobyl NPP is declaration of war to Europe – Zelensky

Russia's attempt to seize Chornobyl NPP is declaration of war to Europe – Zelensky

11:59 24.02.2022
Zelensky urges Russians to express their position over war in Ukraine

Zelensky urges Russians to express their position over war in Ukraine

11:56 24.02.2022
Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia – Zelensky

17:15 23.02.2022
Zelensky: Germany's decision to stop Nord Stream 2 certification should be irreversible

Zelensky: Germany's decision to stop Nord Stream 2 certification should be irreversible

09:42 23.02.2022
Decision of Russia's Federation Council to allow troops to enter Ukraine shows who wants peace, and who wants land redistribution – Zelensky

Decision of Russia's Federation Council to allow troops to enter Ukraine shows who wants peace, and who wants land redistribution – Zelensky

13:34 22.02.2022
Zelensky announces interest in Estonian investments in energy, infrastructure, IT

Zelensky announces interest in Estonian investments in energy, infrastructure, IT

12:32 22.02.2022
Sanctions against Russia must include complete stoppage of Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Sanctions against Russia must include complete stoppage of Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

12:25 22.02.2022
Russia creates legal basis for further aggression against Ukraine – Zelensky

Russia creates legal basis for further aggression against Ukraine – Zelensky

09:13 22.02.2022
Zelensky, Biden discuss Russia's actions; call with Johnson scheduled

Zelensky, Biden discuss Russia's actions; call with Johnson scheduled

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

G7 countries condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, declare support for Kyiv

Ukraine repels Russian attacks, operational pause in effect – Zelensky

Kyiv imposes curfew from 22:00 to 7:00, transport not to work at this time – Klitschko

Russia's attempt to seize Chornobyl NPP is declaration of war to Europe – Zelensky

Part of Kherson region territory occupied by aggressor - Regional Administration

LATEST

G7 countries condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, declare support for Kyiv

Belarus withdrawing its citizens from Ukraine - foreign ministry

Russia uses combat aircraft against defenders of Snake Island, Ukrainian army holding defense - Border Guard Service

UIA will refrain from carrying passengers on Feb 25

Kyiv imposes curfew from 22:00 to 7:00, transport not to work at this time – Klitschko

TRANSPORT NOT TO WORK DURING CURFEW - KLITSCHKO

Part of Kherson region territory occupied by aggressor - Regional Administration

Estonia allocates EUR 200,000 for emergency assistance to Ukrainian residents affected by war – MFA

Fifteen Russian tanks destroyed in Sumy direction - MP Bezuhla

Russian troops enter Chornobyl NPP from Belarus – Gerashchenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD