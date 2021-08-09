Facts

Belarus not to impose sanctions against Ukraine – Lukashenko

Belarus will not impose sanctions against Ukraine, Head of the Belarusian state Alexander Lukashenko said, whom the EU and the United States will not recognize as legally elected.

"We are not going to impose any sanctions on you [Ukraine]. If we wanted to bring you to your knees, let us be frank, we would do it within 24 hours, together with your unloved President [Vladimir] Putin. We would stop supplying you with fuel and lubricants, and tomorrow we would carry Zelensky and everyone else on a pitchfork," Lukashenko said at a meeting with journalists on Monday.

