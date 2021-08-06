Facts

18:06 06.08.2021

Kuleba: Ukraine not pivoting towards China, but trade with China is objective reality

There is no turn of Ukraine towards China, both countries are in a normal process of cooperation in the field of trade and in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said.

"I do not know, maybe someone sees some kind of special rapprochement between Kyiv and Beijing, I see a normal process of cooperation in the field of trade and in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. First of all, we cooperate with our Western partners, with the European Union, with the United States, and we will be happy to see American money and American companies in the implementation of infrastructure projects in Ukraine," Kuleba told journalists in Washington on Friday.

The minister said that Ukraine wants more U.S. business to come to Ukraine, bring funding and implement projects that will bring the United States and Ukraine closer together.

"Ukraine is not turning to China. We are part of the Western world, we are developing as part of this world, but trade with China is an objective reality, and despite the principled policy pursued by the United States regarding China in the security sector, trade is It is following this model that our relations with China are developing," Kuleba said.

#kuleba #china #minister_of_foreign
Завантаження...
