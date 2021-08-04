Ukraine expects to boost cooperation with U.S. in defense, military-technical, economic and political spheres – Yermak

"One of the main priorities of Ukraine in the world arena is to strengthen cooperation with the United States in all sectors – defense, military-technical, economic and, of course, political," Yermak said on Facebook.

During their visit to the United States, Yermak and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are scheduled to meet with U.S. National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senators and leading think tanks.

"We are preparing the visit of the President of Ukraine to the United States. This visit will be of great importance for the further development of Ukrainian-U.S. relations," he said.

As reported, on August 4, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in the United States to prepare for the upcoming visit of the President of Ukraine, which is scheduled for August 30.