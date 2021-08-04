Facts

13:42 04.08.2021

Ukraine expects to boost cooperation with U.S. in defense, military-technical, economic and political spheres – Yermak

1 min read
Ukraine expects to boost cooperation with U.S. in defense, military-technical, economic and political spheres – Yermak

One of the main priorities of Ukraine in the world arena is to strengthen cooperation with the United States in the defense, military-technical, economic and political spheres, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"One of the main priorities of Ukraine in the world arena is to strengthen cooperation with the United States in all sectors – defense, military-technical, economic and, of course, political," Yermak said on Facebook.

During their visit to the United States, Yermak and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are scheduled to meet with U.S. National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senators and leading think tanks.

"We are preparing the visit of the President of Ukraine to the United States. This visit will be of great importance for the further development of Ukrainian-U.S. relations," he said.

As reported, on August 4, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in the United States to prepare for the upcoming visit of the President of Ukraine, which is scheduled for August 30.

Tags: #usa #yermak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:32 04.08.2021
Yermak meets with U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan in Washington

Yermak meets with U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan in Washington

10:01 29.07.2021
Ukraine to sign agreement with U.S. on projects for development, testing of military equipment – Defense Ministry

Ukraine to sign agreement with U.S. on projects for development, testing of military equipment – Defense Ministry

12:02 27.07.2021
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to attend Crimean Platform summit - Dzhemilev

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to attend Crimean Platform summit - Dzhemilev

16:44 24.07.2021
U.S. Dpty Assistant Secretary of State on sanctions against Kolomoisky: this is not end of story

U.S. Dpty Assistant Secretary of State on sanctions against Kolomoisky: this is not end of story

18:33 23.07.2021
Finance Minister discusses continuation of cooperation with IMF with Chargé d'Affaires of US in Ukraine

Finance Minister discusses continuation of cooperation with IMF with Chargé d'Affaires of US in Ukraine

12:17 20.07.2021
U.S. State Department Adviser Derek Scholle to visit Kyiv on July 20-21

U.S. State Department Adviser Derek Scholle to visit Kyiv on July 20-21

11:22 20.07.2021
Kent, Crimean Tatar MPs, govt officials discuss persecution of population in Crimea, Crimean Platform

Kent, Crimean Tatar MPs, govt officials discuss persecution of population in Crimea, Crimean Platform

10:18 20.07.2021
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires notes significant progress in Ukraine's judicial system reforms, importance of integrity of SAPO selection process

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires notes significant progress in Ukraine's judicial system reforms, importance of integrity of SAPO selection process

11:23 16.07.2021
U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

18:45 09.07.2021
Ukraine needs to formulate what it wants from U.S. Congress – Merezhko

Ukraine needs to formulate what it wants from U.S. Congress – Merezhko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kharkiv Regional Council head suspected of receiving UAH 1 mln of improper advantage, suspicion notice served – NABU

Police detain man who threatened to detonate grenade in govt building

Negotiations underway with man threatening to blow up govt building – police

NABU detains Chaus in Feofania hospital

Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to Lithuania amid significant increase in number of illegal migrants – decree

LATEST

Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya arrives in Vienna

Ukraine applies to join NATO's cyber defense center – NSDC

Kharkiv Regional Council head suspected of receiving UAH 1 mln of improper advantage, suspicion notice served – NABU

HACC starts hearing on pretrial restraint for Chaus

Ukrainian athlete Koliadenko wins bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at Olympics

Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya heading to Vienna - Austrian Foreign Ministry

Deputy, who negotiated with ATO participant that threatened to blow up govt, helps detain him

Police detain man who threatened to detonate grenade in govt building

Negotiations underway with man threatening to blow up govt building – police

Electronic health care system provides digital medical services to over 31 mln Ukrainians – Liashko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD