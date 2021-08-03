IMF loan to help Ukraine overcome consequences of COVID-19 – president's spokesperson

A loan from the International Monetary Fund IMF will help overcome the consequences of COVID-19 in Ukraine, Spokesperson of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov has said.

"Good news from the IMF. On the eve of Independence Day, Ukraine will receive a $2.7 million as part of its borrowings. This did not fit in with us. There are many countries that received these loans. Coincidentally, Ukraine will receive these funds by Independence Day. These funds will help to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus crisis, stimulate our economy and thanks to a phone call between Zelensky and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, we will receive this money without any delays, approvals, etc.," Nykyforov said during a briefing at the President's Office.

According to him, "another pleasant effect from the IMF is that the IMF itself will come to Ukraine in September, where the progress of Ukraine on the path of reforms will be discussed and the mission will remain satisfied, and the President's Office has no doubts about this."